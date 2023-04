WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Here’s a look at your weather headlines and 7 Day Forecast for Monday, April 17, 2023!

The high will get into the 80s for the day across Texoma. For the next seven days, we’ll have highs in the 80s, 90s, 70s and 60s.

Wind speeds could get up to 25 miles per hour Monday afternoon.

There are low storm chances for Tuesday and Wednesday, but it’s not likely a lot of Texoma will see rain.