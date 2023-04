WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Here’s a look at your weather headlines and 7 Day Forecast for Tuesday, April 18, 2023!

Tuesday’s high stays in the 80s before warming up to around 90 degrees Wednesday.

The day will be windy, with wind speeds increasing to 25 miles per hour and more.

Although there is a dry line in the area, the chance for seeing storms is not great. The chance for storms is a little better Wednesday, but it still isn’t that likely.