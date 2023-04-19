WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Here’s a look at your weather headlines and 7 Day Forecast for Wednesday, April 19, 2023!

The high for the day is expected to get into the 90s for a much warmer day. An overnight cold front will cool the weather down for the rest of the week, though.

There will be a chance for a few strong to severe thunderstorms into the evening, with the highest chance of storms after 5 p.m.

However, the areas not likely to get storms need to be aware of the Red Flag Warnings in effect for most of Texoma. Dry weather and gusty winds could easily turn a spark into a quick-moving fire.