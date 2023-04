WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Here’s a look at your weather headlines and 7 Day Forecast for Thursday, April 20, 2023!

A cold front will move through the area Thursday, bringing chances of showers and possibly even storms.

There will be higher wind speeds in the morning, but the wind will calm down during the afternoon.

The day will be partly cloudy, with a high of 77 degrees. Cooler weather overnight will bring the low down to the 40s.