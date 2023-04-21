WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Here’s a look at your weather headlines and 7 Day Forecast for Friday, April 21, 2023!

The high for the day will be in the mid-70s, and an overnight low will drop into the 40s.

Cooler weather is expected this weekend, with temperatures in the 60s Saturday and dropping down to the low 50s on Sunday.

With the cool front on Sunday, there’s also an 80% chance of rain for Texoma. For Friday, however, the clouds that stick around in the morning are likely going to clear for a sunny afternoon.