WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Here’s a look at your weather headlines and 7 Day Forecast for Monday, April 24, 2023!

A chilly Monday morning will warm up only into the lower 60s across Texoma. The temperatures for the week will stay mostly in the 60s.

There are more rain chances for this week compared to last week, with storm chances on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday.

The day will be a little breezy with wind speeds between 5 to 15 miles per hour.