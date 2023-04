WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Here’s a look at your weather headlines and 7 Day Forecast for Tuesday, April 25, 2023!

The high for the day could get into the upper 60s, but the clouds will stick around all day.

The morning starts off with a cloudy sky and spotty showers, and additional showers and thunderstorms will likely be later in the day.

The storms that hit the area later in the day will have a domino effect for storms we’ll see on Wednesday.