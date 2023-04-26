WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Here’s a look at your weather headlines and 7 Day Forecast for Wednesday, April 26, 2023!

Wednesday is going to be a cool day, with a high in the low 60s. The temperature the next few days will warm into the 70s.

A cluster of thunderstorms started overnight across Texoma, but the severe threat remains low. By the afternoon, the storm threat will have moved mostly to the east, but there will still be a chance for showers into the evening.

The next chance for rain will come Friday and Saturday.