WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Here’s a look at your weather headlines and 7 Day Forecast for Thursday, April 27, 2023!

The storm system that brought rain and storms on Wednesday is continuing to move to the east, so in Texoma, we’re just seeing some leftover moisture that might cause a little rain in a few places.

The high for Thursday is 71, with the overnight temperatures falling back to the 40s. The next several days will stay in the 70s as well.

The next chance for rain will be Friday, with a storm system predicted to be moving toward the metroplex.