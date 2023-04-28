WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Here’s a look at your weather headlines and 7 Day Forecast for Friday, April 28, 2023!

A storm system moving in from the northwest will generate more clouds and possibly a few more showers later in the afternoon and evening.

The rainfall is expected to be light and not severe. Wind speeds will be below 15 miles per hour for the morning, but could increase up to 25 mph by this evening.

The high will stay in the 60s, and the weekend is looking to be a little warmer with temperatures in the 70s.