WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Here’s a look at your weather headlines and 7 Day Forecast for Monday, April 3, 2023!

This first week of April is going to give Texoma a taste of summer with much warmer temperatures and drier air.

Many counties in Texoma are under both a wind advisory and a Red Flag Warning, which means that any fire that develops could spread quickly, so make sure not to do any outdoor burning.

The high will get into the upper 80s to 90, and many areas will have wind speeds of 15 to 25 miles per hour, with gusts getting up to 35 mph.