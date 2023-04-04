WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Here’s a look at your weather headlines and 7 Day Forecast for Tuesday, April 4, 2023!

The fire danger is still present in Texoma Tuesday with gusty winds and low humidity in the forecast.

There are Red Flag Warnings and Wind Advisories in place for much of Texoma throughout the day, so make sure to stay cautious of any fires that could start, as they would spread quickly.

The high for the day will get into the low 90s before a steep overnight drop brings tomorrow with a nearly-30 degree temperature drop into the 60s.