WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Here’s a look at your weather headlines and 7 Day Forecast for Wednesday, April 5, 2023!

A cold front has moved through the area for Wednesday. The high will only be in the low 60s, and the overnight temperature will drop into the 30s.

The wind speeds will be between 10 to 20 miles per hour this morning, before slowing below 10 mph in the afternoon.

The weather will be drier as April continues, with little chance of rain in the forecast.