WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Here’s a look at your weather headlines and 7 Day Forecast for Thursday, April 6, 2023!

Thursday stays cool, with highs in the low- to mid-60s, and the sky will have some clouds, but the sun should come out later in the day.

The weekend will be a bit warmer, climbing up into the 70s.

The next rain chances likely won’t be until Monday or Tuesday for Texoma.