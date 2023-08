WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Here’s a look at your weather headlines and 7 Day Forecast for Thursday, August 10, 2023!

The weather in Texoma continues to be hot, but Thursday is not as hot as most of the week. The high for the day is 105°.

Friday through Sunday, high temperatures will be close to record-breaking.

Another small break from the heat comes Monday, with highs of only 102°.