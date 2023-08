WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Here’s a look at your weather headlines and 7 Day Forecast for Friday, August 11, 2023!

Temperature highs will be close to local records Friday all the way through Sunday, with a forecasted high of 110°.

The weather may cool a bit on Monday, possibly bringing the high below triple-digits.

Temperatures will climb back up and stay in the 100s for the rest of next week, though.