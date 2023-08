WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Here’s a look at your weather headlines and 7 Day Forecast for Wednesday, August 16, 2023!

The heat is creeping back up starting a little bit on Wednesday with a high of 102°.

Temperatures will possibly beat record highs Thursday through Sunday, with the highest temperature of 112° forecast for Thursday.

The dry weather sticks around with little chance for rain.