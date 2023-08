WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Here’s a look at your weather headlines and 7 Day Forecast for Monday, August 21, 2023!

The streak of triple-digit heat continues this week, with Monday the last day expected to break previous records.

Wednesday is looking to have the lowest high, still getting up to 104°.

Make sure you’re staying cool, hydrated and taking plenty of breaks if working outside.