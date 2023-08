WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Here’s a look at your weather headlines and 7 Day Forecast for Wednesday, August 23, 2023!

The streak of record-breaking high temperatures finally ended after 5 days in Texoma.

The highs are still over 105° for the next few days, but they aren’t expected to pass the previously set daily records for this point in August.

Late Saturday, a “not-so-hot” front will come through the area and drop temperatures a few degrees.