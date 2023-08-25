WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Here’s a look at your weather headlines and 7 Day Forecast for Friday, August 25, 2023!

The high for Friday could get up to 108°, which would tie the existing high for August 25th.

Friday night will be hot for Friday Night Football, with temperatures over 100 expected to last into the evening. Hotter’N Hell riders will face hot temperatures Saturday morning as well.

For several days next week, the highs could be below 100°, thanks to a ‘cool’ front moving through late Saturday.