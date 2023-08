WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Here’s a look at your weather headlines and 7 Day Forecast for Monday, August 28, 2023!

This Monday starts off with a break in the heat, with a high of 95° forecast.

Temperatures are expected to stay below 100 for the next few days, but they will start rising again around Thursday.

Rain chances are still very low for the week.