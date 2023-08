WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Here’s a look at your weather headlines and 7 Day Forecast for Tuesday, August 29, 2023!

Tuesday morning started off in the 60s, with the day’s high expected to get to the upper 90s in the afternoon.

The break in sub-100° temperatures will only last a few more days. Highs over 100 will return Friday.

There is a 20% chance of a stray thunderstorm Tuesday evening.