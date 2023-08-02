WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Here’s a look at your weather headlines and 7 Day Forecast for Wednesday, August 2, 2023!

The highs for Texoma are still in the 100s, as the heart-of-summer heat continues into August.

As we go through the month of August, we’ll slowly start to make it past the ridge of the summer heat, and temperatures will slowly start to drop.

With the extra heat comes Red Flag Warnings across several counties in Texoma. With an increased fire risk, make sure to avoid outdoor burning or take necessary precautions.

