WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Here’s a look at your weather headlines and 7 Day Forecast for Wednesday, August 30, 2023!

Wednesday is creeping back toward double digits, with a high of 99°.

Thursday is expected to be even warmer, and highs over 100 are forecast for Friday through the weekend.

There is a Category 3 hurricane making landfall Florida, but our area will likely see very few effects of the storm.