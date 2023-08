WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Here’s a look at your weather headlines and 7 Day Forecast for Thursday, August 31, 2023!

The highs are back in the triple digits. The temperatures for the next several days will be up to 105°.

Texoma will continue to be dry, with very low chances of rain in the next 7 days.

The next break in the heat is still over a week away.