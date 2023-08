WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Here’s a look at your weather headlines and 7 Day Forecast for Thursday, August 3, 2023!

The temperature is still scorching hot in Texoma for the next several days, with temperatures getting up to 109° through Saturday.

The weekend will be hot and dry, with little chance of rain.

The highest temperatures recorded on this day is 112°, and we may get close to those again.