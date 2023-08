WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Here’s a look at your weather headlines and 7 Day Forecast for Friday, August 4, 2023!

The highs for Texoma are still close to 110°, but going into Sunday, the high could drop to less than 105°.

There is a slight chance of thunderstorms Friday and Saturday night across Texoma, with a break Sunday. However, more storm chances come on Monday and Tuesday.

By Wednesday of next week, highs will once again be up to 110°.