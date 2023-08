WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Here’s a look at your weather headlines and 7 Day Forecast for Monday, August 7, 2023!

The first Monday in August won’t be quite as hot as it has been, with a high of 100°.

A few showers and storms are possible later in the evening.

Hotter temperatures will return, with highs returning to near 110° on Wednesday this week.