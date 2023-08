WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Here’s a look at your weather headlines and 7 Day Forecast for Wednesday, August 9, 2023!

Some areas in Texoma might see brief showers or storms Wednesday morning, but the rain chances won’t last long.

The high for the day is one of the highest forecasted for this week and could reach up to 110°.

For most of this week, highs will be only a few degrees off from record-high temperatures.