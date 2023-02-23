TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — Here’s a look at your weather headlines and 7 Day Forecast for February 23, 2023!

For Thursday, February 23, the temperatures across Texoma are back in the 50s. The morning will be cooler, with temperatures in the 40s, but the afternoon should be less windy than the past few days.

Tonight, the sky will be mostly cloudy, and a couple of isolated showers or patchy areas of drizzle could be possible going into Friday morning.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Friday is expected to be the coolest day of the week with temperatures expected to be below 50 and even a chance for a couple of showers.