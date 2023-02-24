TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — Here’s a look at your weather headlines and 7 Day Forecast for February 24, 2023!

There’s a canopy of clouds over most of Texoma Friday morning that will likely stay throughout the day, with a north wind making it feel much colder.

The high temperature is 36 and will likely stay in the 30s throughout the day. Saturday will start off in the low 40s and won’t get much warmer either.

Sunday is when we need to stay weather aware. Warmer weather is going to bring with it the chance for severe storms, including possible hail and tornados.