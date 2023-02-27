WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Here’s a look at your weather headlines and 7 Day Forecast for Monday, February 27, 2023!

After warmth and humidity swept through the area Sunday afternoon, Monday is expected to be a quieter day.

Some wind is still expected, but it should settle down during the day. There’s still dust and dirt hanging in the air from all the wind, so the air quality is not as good.

The day is expected to be sunny, with mild temperatures in the mid-70s.

Then, another cold front is expected to come through the area on Thursday and drop the temperature below 60 again and possibly bringing more rain showers.