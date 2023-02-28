WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Here’s a look at your weather headlines and 7 Day Forecast for Tuesday, February 28, 2023!

The last day of February is forecasted to be mild, and the warm temperatures could come with a breeze throughout the afternoon.

The afternoon temperatures will be in the upper 70s and up to 80. Wind speeds will be around 10 to 15 miles per hour this afternoon.

A cold front will come in overnight, bringing overnight temperatures down to the 40s before climbing back into the mid 60s tomorrow.

The first day of March is expected to be calm before a chance of storms comes in Thursday.