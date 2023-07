WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Here’s a look at your weather headlines and 7 Day Forecast for Friday, July 14, 2023!

The high for the day stays in the 100s, with areas of Texoma getting up to 105 degrees. Much of our area is still under an Excessive Heat Warning for the day.

Weekend temperatures will be a bit cooler, relative to the past few days, with temperatures in the mid-90s.

Low storms chances stick around for the weekend as well.