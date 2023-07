WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Here’s a look at your weather headlines and 7 Day Forecast for Tuesday, July 18, 2023!

The weather for Tuesday is expected to get close to record highs, with a forecasted high of 109 degrees around Texoma.

The next two days stay in the triple-digits, with lows getting down to upper 70s.

For the weekend, temperatures will drop down to the 90s, before warming back up next week.