WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Here’s a look at your weather headlines and 7 Day Forecast for Wednesday, July 18, 2023!

Wednesday is going to be another blisteringly hot day, with a high of 110 degrees.

A slightly cooler front will come through Texoma Thursday night, dropping temperatures down into the 90s for the next few days.

The heat index will still feel like it’s in the 100s Friday, though.