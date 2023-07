WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Here’s a look at your weather headlines and 7 Day Forecast for Thursday, July 20, 2023!

Thursday is again in the 100s, with a high of 106 and a heat index of 108 degrees.

A colder front will move through overnight, bringing temperatures down into the 90s for Friday and Saturday.

Temperatures will get back up to 100 degrees by Sunday.