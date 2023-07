WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Here’s a look at your weather headlines and 7 Day Forecast for Friday, July 21, 2023!

After several days with temperatures over 100 degrees, the high has finally fallen to the 90s for a couple of days.

Friday has a high of 95, and Saturday’s high will get up to 94 degrees. There’s a chance of isolated storms Saturday morning.

Temperatures will climb back into triple-digits Sunday and stay there for the rest of the week.