WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Here’s a look at your weather headlines and 7 Day Forecast for Monday, July 24, 2023!

Triple-digit highs are back for the week, starting with a high of 106 degrees for Monday.

For the next seven days, the highs will be over 100 degrees, with a forecast of 108 degrees being the highest on Tuesday, and 103 degrees, the lowest on Friday and Saturday.

So far, it’s not likely that Texoma will see any significant rain this week.