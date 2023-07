WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Here’s a look at your weather headlines and 7 Day Forecast for Tuesday, July 25, 2023!

Not much has changed in the forecast for Texoma.

The next 7 days are all expected to reach highs in the triple digits, with Tuesday getting up to 108 degrees.

With such high temperatures, it’s important to make sure you’re staying cool where you can and drinking lots of water.