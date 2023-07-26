WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Here’s a look at your weather headlines and 7 Day Forecast for Wednesday, July 26, 2023!
The highs for the rest of the week are staying still, getting up to 105 and 106 degrees.
by: Meteorologist Brian James
