WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Here’s a look at your weather headlines and 7 Day Forecast for Monday, July 31, 2023!

The highs for most of the week will be close to the record highs for Texoma.

The only day with a high less than 105° will be Sunday.

There is little to no chance of rain through Friday, with 20% chances Saturday and Sunday.