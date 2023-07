WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Here’s a look at your weather headlines and 7 Day Forecast for Tuesday, July 4, 2023!

For Independence Day, temperatures will get back into the triple-digits, with a high of 101 degrees.

There’s a chance of some storms popping up for a few hours in the afternoon, but rain chances lower well before fireworks will start.

The rest of the week will stay hot, with the lowest high on Thursday.