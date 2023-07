WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Here’s a look at your weather headlines and 7 Day Forecast for Wednesday, July 5, 2023!

Wednesday continues temperatures over 100 degrees, with a high of 101. The rain chance for the day is fairly low.

Scattered storms are expected overnight and into Thursday morning.

Thanks in part to the rain, the temperature Thursday will be a bit cooler than the rest of the week, only getting up to a high of 94 degrees.