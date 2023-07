WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Here’s a look at your weather headlines and 7 Day Forecast for Thursday, July 6, 2023!

Overnight storms moved through Texoma into Thursday morning, with several severe storm warnings going out overnight.

The high for Thursday is lower than the rest of the week, only expected to get up to 92 degrees in most places.

The weather will be back in the upper 90s and 100s over the weekend and through next week.