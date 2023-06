WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Here’s a look at your weather headlines and 7 Day Forecast for Wednesday, June 14, 2023!

Low clouds and areas of fog stick around Texoma for Wednesday morning before mixing out and letting sunshine in. The longer the clouds stick around, the cooler the day will be.

The chances for some scattered thunderstorms increases for Thursday.

The high for the day is in the upper 80s, and temperatures will get much warmer over the next several days.