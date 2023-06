WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Here’s a look at your weather headlines and 7 Day Forecast for Thursday, June 15, 2023!

The possibility of storms and severe weather returns on Thursday afternoon into the evening.

The high will be in the upper 90s. The temperature will be a bit cooler for the next two days before getting back up on Sunday.

Right now, it looks like we’re on track to break into triple-digit temperatures next Monday.