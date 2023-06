WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Here’s a look at your weather headlines and 7 Day Forecast for Friday, June 16, 2023!

Friday is expected to be a much quieter weather day than Thursday for Texoma. Some clouds may hang around, but storm chances are low.

The high will make it up to 90 degrees. Weekend temperatures will be a little bit warmer before triple-digit temps start the week off next week.

The humidity is high, and the wind speeds are expected to stay low.