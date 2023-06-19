WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Here’s a look at your weather headlines and 7 Day Forecast for Monday, June 19, 2023!

Over halfway through June, and Texoma is now expected to see temperatures climb into the triple digits.

Parts of Texoma are under an excessive heat warning going through Tuesday due to expected high temperatures of more than 105 degrees.

The warning starts around noon on Monday and goes through 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Little rainfall is in the forecast for the week as temperatures stay in the 90s or higher.