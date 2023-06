WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Here’s a look at your weather headlines and 7 Day Forecast for Thursday, June 1, 2023!

Thursday is expected to be a warm and humid day. The high temperature is 88 degrees.

There is a slight chance of isolated showers and storms in the afternoon to evening hours. Rain and storm chances will increase over Friday and Saturday.

The weekend will have temperatures dropping back into the lowers 80s.